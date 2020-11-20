Karl Albert Lozier, Jr.

Karl Albert Lozier, Jr. passed away November 2, 2020. Karl was born in Akron, OH July 16, 1933 but considered Lake Worth, FL his lifetime home. A proud graduate of Lake Worth High School, class of 1952, his parents were Helen Bostal and Karl A. Lozier. After graduating from dental school at Emory College in Atlanta, GA, he accepted an assignment with the government as a dentist to native Americans living in Shiprock, AZ. Returning to Lake Worth, he went into practice with his father, Karl A. Lozier, Sr. His office was at 3rd Avenue North and Dixie Highway for over 30 years. Besides his dental practice, he was an accomplished painter, winning several awards, and a writer and reviewer for various publications of classical music. His hobby was to put together sound systems of movie theatre quality, placing them in the homes of friends and patients. He was also on the board of directors and a patron of the Lake Worth Playhouse.

He was married to Dorothy "Dot" Wilcoxx for 40 plus years until her death after a long illness from cancer. She was the mother of his three surviving children, Debra McKell, John Lozier, and Lori Clarke. His deceased second wife was a childhood neighbor and fellow classmate at Lake Worth High School, Patricia Greenwood. Surviving Karl is his lifelong friend and loving wife Lois Kramer Richman Lozier (also a Lake Worth High School graduate); four grandchildren and two great-grandsons and his two sisters, Linda Williams and Sandra Johnson (both Lake Worth High School graduates) also survive him. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.



