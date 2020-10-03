October 17, 1943 – September 23, 2020
Katharine "Kathy" Stubbs Ward, professional quilt judge, passed away in the Key West, FL hospital with congestive heart failure. She was 76 years old, a lifelong resident of the Sunshine State.
A graduate of Manatee High Bradenton, FL, and Florida State University, later going back to FSU to earn a Master's in Social Work and served as a social worker for the State of Florida for fifteen years.
She began quilting in 1985, taught her first class in 1986, and became a National Quilting Association certified judge in 1991. She had many honors in quilting: president of the National Quilting Association; Superior Threads Educator, awards for her own work. She served as a judge for many guilds shows around the country. Professional Quilter Magazine named her Teacher of the Year in 1996.
Kathy was civic-minded, active in P.E.O., and in 1988-89 served as President of the Junior League of the Palm Beaches. Since the 1970s volunteered at St. Mark's Episcopal in Palm Beach Gardens and is currently a member of St. Paul's Episcopal in Key West. She was a lifelong reader, and traveled extensively. Her details are on the website: (https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/bradenton/obituary.aspx?n=katharineward&pid=196885863&fhid=24332
)
Kathy is survived by her husband, Gerald Morgan Ward of Key West, FL, her brother, Sidney A. Stubbs, Jr. and sister-in-law, Annette M. Stubbs of North Palm Beach, FL, her sister, Dot Ann Erickson of Bradenton, FL, and is predeceased by her brother, Thomas Hale Stubbs. She is also survived by her nieces, Cherilee Erickson, Michelle Erickson Shipley, Melanie Chitwood, Natalie Isaac, and her nephew, Scott M. Stubbs, as well as ten grand nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held once we're allowed to gather and properly honor her memory. (Most likely at St. Mark's Episcopal in Palm Beach Gardens in 2021.)
Everyone is invited to contribute in her memory to their own church or donate to the Key West Art and Historical Society (https://www.kwahs.org/support/donation-form
).