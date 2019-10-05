Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Katharyn Falkenhagen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katharyn Falkenhagen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katharyn Falkenhagen Obituary
Falkenhagen, Katharyn
March 14, 1922 - September 22, 2019
Kay was born Katharyn Carol Murphy and grew up in Ridgway, PA. where her family had founded the Hyde - Murphy Company. She went on to study at the National Park Seminary in Maryland and graduated from the Baldwin School in Bryn Mawr, PA.
Kay resided in Miami, FL for many years as a resident of the Palm Bay Club where she had many dear friends and fond memories. She lived for the past 30 plus years in Delray Beach where she enjoyed gardening, restaurants and her many friends and relatives. She will be remembered for her enormous warmth of character, her loyalty to her friends, and her dedication to her family.
Kay is survived by her daughter Dianne Ruggiero of Jensen Beach, FL, her sons Robert Falkenhagen, Christopher Falkenhagen of Interlachen, FL and John Falkenhagen of Port St. Lucie, FL. She had 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00AM on November 9, 2019 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Delray Beach, FL.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial gift may be made to the or a charity of your choosing.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katharyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.