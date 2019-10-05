|
|
Falkenhagen, Katharyn
March 14, 1922 - September 22, 2019
Kay was born Katharyn Carol Murphy and grew up in Ridgway, PA. where her family had founded the Hyde - Murphy Company. She went on to study at the National Park Seminary in Maryland and graduated from the Baldwin School in Bryn Mawr, PA.
Kay resided in Miami, FL for many years as a resident of the Palm Bay Club where she had many dear friends and fond memories. She lived for the past 30 plus years in Delray Beach where she enjoyed gardening, restaurants and her many friends and relatives. She will be remembered for her enormous warmth of character, her loyalty to her friends, and her dedication to her family.
Kay is survived by her daughter Dianne Ruggiero of Jensen Beach, FL, her sons Robert Falkenhagen, Christopher Falkenhagen of Interlachen, FL and John Falkenhagen of Port St. Lucie, FL. She had 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00AM on November 9, 2019 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Delray Beach, FL.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial gift may be made to the or a charity of your choosing.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019