Davies, Katherine
Katherine Davies, age 78, of Boynton Beach, passed away December 1, 2019. Friends will be received at Scobee-Combs-Bowden Funeral Home, 599 N.E. 15th Avenue, Boynton Beach on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 4:00PM to 7:00PM with a Prayer Service at 4:00PM. Further services and entombment will be held in New Jersey.
To leave a condolence and to view the full obituary, please visit (www.scobeecombsbowdenfuneralhome.com).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019