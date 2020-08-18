Horowitz, Katherine

Horowitz, Katherine "Kay" passed away peacefully on August 15, 2020. Kay had almost reached her 104th birthday, having been born August 18, 1916 in Philadelphia to Mollie and Sam Ross. She is preceded in death by her husband Michael, having spent 75 years of blissful marriage and her daughter, Joy Fidler. After many years together in Philadelphia, Kay and Michael came to Palm Beach, FL in 1970, where they worked together as a dynamic team of interior designers. Many of their projects are still enjoyed today. She was a joyous hostess who reached out to each corner of a room to embrace others. Kay was a loving mother, grandmother, Bubbee and sister. She is survived by her son, Rick Horowitz and his wife, Wendy; grandchildren, Morli Josza, David (Carolyn) Horowitz, Jamie (Lisa) Horowitz; five great grandchildren, Jake, Evan and Eden Josza, Anna and Norah Horowitz; sister, Betty Steinberg.

She will be dearly missed by all. Due to the Pandemic, Funeral Services will be private.



