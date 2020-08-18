1/1
Katherine Horowitz
1916 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Katherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Horowitz, Katherine
Horowitz, Katherine "Kay" passed away peacefully on August 15, 2020. Kay had almost reached her 104th birthday, having been born August 18, 1916 in Philadelphia to Mollie and Sam Ross. She is preceded in death by her husband Michael, having spent 75 years of blissful marriage and her daughter, Joy Fidler. After many years together in Philadelphia, Kay and Michael came to Palm Beach, FL in 1970, where they worked together as a dynamic team of interior designers. Many of their projects are still enjoyed today. She was a joyous hostess who reached out to each corner of a room to embrace others. Kay was a loving mother, grandmother, Bubbee and sister. She is survived by her son, Rick Horowitz and his wife, Wendy; grandchildren, Morli Josza, David (Carolyn) Horowitz, Jamie (Lisa) Horowitz; five great grandchildren, Jake, Evan and Eden Josza, Anna and Norah Horowitz; sister, Betty Steinberg.
She will be dearly missed by all. Due to the Pandemic, Funeral Services will be private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved