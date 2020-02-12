|
Hubbard, Katherine
Katherine Hubbard beloved mother and mom-mom passed away at the age of 62, Saturday, February 8, 2020 from Pancreatic Cancer. She was a resident of Vero Beach. She was an LPN, massage therapist, and worked for United Nursing Services of West Palm Beach.
She is survived by her husband James Hubbard, son William Rambo, daughter-in-law Sharon Rambo, daughter Kimberly Cruz, grandson Peyton Cruz and very close friend Jeff Lewis.
The viewing will be held at Palms West Funeral Home, 110 Business Park Way, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411. Viewing hours are 6:00PM to 9:00PM. There will be no services. In lieu of flowers the family wishes donations toward PANCREATIC RESEARCH. She was very loved and will surely be missed by all.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020