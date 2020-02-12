Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palms West Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
110 Business Park Way
Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411
(561) 753-6004
Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine Hubbard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine Hubbard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katherine Hubbard Obituary
Hubbard, Katherine
Katherine Hubbard beloved mother and mom-mom passed away at the age of 62, Saturday, February 8, 2020 from Pancreatic Cancer. She was a resident of Vero Beach. She was an LPN, massage therapist, and worked for United Nursing Services of West Palm Beach.
She is survived by her husband James Hubbard, son William Rambo, daughter-in-law Sharon Rambo, daughter Kimberly Cruz, grandson Peyton Cruz and very close friend Jeff Lewis.
The viewing will be held at Palms West Funeral Home, 110 Business Park Way, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411. Viewing hours are 6:00PM to 9:00PM. There will be no services. In lieu of flowers the family wishes donations toward PANCREATIC RESEARCH. She was very loved and will surely be missed by all.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -