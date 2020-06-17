Katherine Marcadis

Marcadis, Katherine
Katherine Scarborough Marcadis, 85, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020, at JFK Hospital in Atlantis, Florida. Katherine Clifford Scarborough was born on December 19, 1934, in Dalzell, South Carolina, to Clyde and Valerie Scarborough. At an early age, Katherine moved with her parents and 3 sisters to Miami, Florida and later to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Katherine graduated from Ft. Lauderdale High School in 1952, and earned a Master's Degree in Nursing from Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1958. While working as an RN at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Katherine met the love of her life and soul mate, Abe Marcadis, MD., during his residency. Abe and Katherine were married on July 29, 1961, at Pier 66 in Ft. Lauderdale. In 1964, they moved to West Palm Beach and Abe entered into private practice in Lake Worth. Katherine was a devoted mother, raising four children while putting her nursing career on hold. When Abe was drafted into the Army in 1968, they moved their family to Ft. Monroe, Virginia. In 1970, they returned to West Palm Beach. As the children grew, Katherine resumed her nursing career, volunteering as a school nurse and as a member of the medical team that accompanied the safety patrols on their annual trip to Washington, D.C. She also worked as an RN in Abe's practice and at the Finnish American Rest Home in Lantana. Over the years, Katherine and Abe became proficient ballroom dancers, enjoyed many trips abroad, and later played croquet. Katherine was a member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood. She had a lifelong love for flowers, especially orchids, and spent many hours each week in her garden. She was also an avid reader and had over 1000 books on her Kindle! Katherine is survived by her husband of 58 years, Abe, her four children: Suzanne (Luis) Martinez, Daniel (Bridget) Marcadis, M.D., Roger Marcadis, Sarah Marcadis; seven grandchildren: Matthew (Bryn) Martinez, Jeffrey Martinez, Valerie (Ryan) Reed, Victoria (Jasen) Wilkins, Nicholas Marcadis, Katherine Marcadis, Elizabeth Marcadis; two great-granddaughters: Olivia and Amelia Wilkins. She is also survived by her sister, Rachel Stenger, and her sister-in-law and her husband, Esther and Bill Smith-Vaniz, as well as several nieces and nephews. Katherine leaves behind her beloved dogs, Chi Chi and Mimi. A memorial service and burial will be held on June 20, 2020 at 12:30 PM, at Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Funeral Home, 3041 Kirk Road, Lake Worth, Florida 33461. In lieu of flowers, donations in Katherine's memory may be made to Peggy Adams Animal Rescue, 3200 N. Military Trail, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 (peggyadams.org).
Katherine Scarborough Marcadis, 85, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020, at JFK Hospital in Atlantis, Florida. Katherine Clifford Scarborough was born on December 19, 1934, in Dalzell, South Carolina, to Clyde and Valerie Scarborough. At an early age, Katherine moved with her parents and 3 sisters to Miami, Florida and later to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Katherine graduated from Ft. Lauderdale High School in 1952, and earned a Master's Degree in Nursing from Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1958. While working as an RN at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Katherine met the love of her life and soul mate, Abe Marcadis, MD., during his residency. Abe and Katherine were married on July 29, 1961, at Pier 66 in Ft. Lauderdale. In 1964, they moved to West Palm Beach and Abe entered into private practice in Lake Worth. Katherine was a devoted mother, raising four children while putting her nursing career on hold. When Abe was drafted into the Army in 1968, they moved their family to Ft. Monroe, Virginia. In 1970, they returned to West Palm Beach. As the children grew, Katherine resumed her nursing career, volunteering as a school nurse and as a member of the medical team that accompanied the safety patrols on their annual trip to Washington, D.C. She also worked as an RN in Abe's practice and at the Finnish American Rest Home in Lantana. Over the years, Katherine and Abe became proficient ballroom dancers, enjoyed many trips abroad, and later played croquet. Katherine was a member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood. She had a lifelong love for flowers, especially orchids, and spent many hours each week in her garden. She was also an avid reader and had over 1000 books on her Kindle! Katherine is survived by her husband of 58 years, Abe, her four children: Suzanne (Luis) Martinez, Daniel (Bridget) Marcadis, M.D., Roger Marcadis, Sarah Marcadis; seven grandchildren: Matthew (Bryn) Martinez, Jeffrey Martinez, Valerie (Ryan) Reed, Victoria (Jasen) Wilkins, Nicholas Marcadis, Katherine Marcadis, Elizabeth Marcadis; two great-granddaughters: Olivia and Amelia Wilkins. She is also survived by her sister, Rachel Stenger, and her sister-in-law and her husband, Esther and Bill Smith-Vaniz, as well as several nieces and nephews. Katherine leaves behind her beloved dogs, Chi Chi and Mimi. A memorial service and burial will be held on June 20, 2020 at 12:30 PM, at Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Funeral Home, 3041 Kirk Road, Lake Worth, Florida 33461. In lieu of flowers, donations in Katherine's memory may be made to Peggy Adams Animal Rescue, 3200 N. Military Trail, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 (peggyadams.org).
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.