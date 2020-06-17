Katherine Marcadis
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Katherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marcadis, Katherine
Katherine Scarborough Marcadis, 85, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020, at JFK Hospital in Atlantis, Florida. Katherine Clifford Scarborough was born on December 19, 1934, in Dalzell, South Carolina, to Clyde and Valerie Scarborough. At an early age, Katherine moved with her parents and 3 sisters to Miami, Florida and later to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Katherine graduated from Ft. Lauderdale High School in 1952, and earned a Master's Degree in Nursing from Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1958. While working as an RN at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Katherine met the love of her life and soul mate, Abe Marcadis, MD., during his residency. Abe and Katherine were married on July 29, 1961, at Pier 66 in Ft. Lauderdale. In 1964, they moved to West Palm Beach and Abe entered into private practice in Lake Worth. Katherine was a devoted mother, raising four children while putting her nursing career on hold. When Abe was drafted into the Army in 1968, they moved their family to Ft. Monroe, Virginia. In 1970, they returned to West Palm Beach. As the children grew, Katherine resumed her nursing career, volunteering as a school nurse and as a member of the medical team that accompanied the safety patrols on their annual trip to Washington, D.C. She also worked as an RN in Abe's practice and at the Finnish American Rest Home in Lantana. Over the years, Katherine and Abe became proficient ballroom dancers, enjoyed many trips abroad, and later played croquet. Katherine was a member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood. She had a lifelong love for flowers, especially orchids, and spent many hours each week in her garden. She was also an avid reader and had over 1000 books on her Kindle! Katherine is survived by her husband of 58 years, Abe, her four children: Suzanne (Luis) Martinez, Daniel (Bridget) Marcadis, M.D., Roger Marcadis, Sarah Marcadis; seven grandchildren: Matthew (Bryn) Martinez, Jeffrey Martinez, Valerie (Ryan) Reed, Victoria (Jasen) Wilkins, Nicholas Marcadis, Katherine Marcadis, Elizabeth Marcadis; two great-granddaughters: Olivia and Amelia Wilkins. She is also survived by her sister, Rachel Stenger, and her sister-in-law and her husband, Esther and Bill Smith-Vaniz, as well as several nieces and nephews. Katherine leaves behind her beloved dogs, Chi Chi and Mimi. A memorial service and burial will be held on June 20, 2020 at 12:30 PM, at Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Funeral Home, 3041 Kirk Road, Lake Worth, Florida 33461. In lieu of flowers, donations in Katherine's memory may be made to Peggy Adams Animal Rescue, 3200 N. Military Trail, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 (peggyadams.org).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Memory Gardens Funeral Home
3041 Kirk Road
Lake Worth, FL 33461
5619643772
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved