Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Memory Gardens Funeral Home
3041 Kirk Road
Lake Worth, FL 33461
(561) 964-3772
Katherine Rose Messier

Katherine Rose Messier Obituary
Messier, Katherine Rose
Messier, Katherine Rose
Age 50, of Greenacres, FL, passed away on Monday July 29, 2019. She is survived by: mother, Joan E. Messier; brother, Brian (wife, JoAnne); sister, Jill; nephew, Josh; niece, Kimberly. Katie was preceded in death by: father, Richard H. Messier; brother, Steven. A gathering of family and friends for Katie will be held Monday, August 5, 2019 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Funeral Home, 3041 Kirk Road, Lake Worth, FL 33461, with a funeral service at 7:00PM.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019
