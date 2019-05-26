PLATZ, Katherine W. Katherine W. Platz, "Sissy", passed away at home on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 surrounded by her family. Sissy was born in West Palm Beach, FL on September 24, 1936 to Robert M. and Julia L. Williams. She graduated from Palm Beach High in 1953, and after marrying her high school sweetheart and raising their four children, she became a Florida Realtor and worked with Coldwell Banker. Sissy had a passion and talent for interior designs, which prompted multiple personal home purchases and sales over the years. She also had a great love for dogs, enjoyed playing tennis, gardening and spending time with her family and lifelong friends. Sissy is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, David R. Platz, son Rick L. Platz (Sue), daughters Linda Platz Cook and Shelley L. Reggio, son Jeffrey M. Platz; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, her sister Sarah Kuhn (Donald) of Ocala, FL, three nephews and two nieces. A Celebration of Life for Sissy will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in memory of Sissy can be made to Furry Friends, 401 Maplewood Drive, Jupiter, FL 33458. Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 26, 2019