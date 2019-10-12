Home

Kathleen A. Cichon


1963 - 2019
Kathleen A. Cichon Obituary
Cichon, Kathleen A.
After a fearless battle with aggressive uterine cancer, Kathleen Ann Cichon, born February 3, 1963, in Utica, NY, passed away on October 5, 2019 in West Palm Beach, FL. For the last nine years, Kathy has worked in property management for Lincoln Property Company. Kathy had a passion for music, dancing, a tasty beer, and her faithful companion Lola.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that you consider a donation to one of the following organizations: Trustbridge Hospice Foundation of Palm Beach County, where Kathy was cared for with comfort and dignity, at (https://trustbridgefoundation.org/), or Florida Keys SPCA, where Kathy adopted her beloved Lola, at (https://fkspca.org/).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
