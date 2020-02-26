|
Lumbra, Kathleen Ann
Kathleen Ann Lumbra, née O'Hara, left her loving family Tuesday, February 25, 2020 for a direct promotion to heaven, after three decades of treatment for liver disease. Mrs. Lumbra was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Kintner O'Hara. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Thomas G. Lumbra and three children, Christina M. Farley (David), Thomas J. Lumbra (Stacy), and Daniel P. Lumbra (Laura), four grandchildren, Clare, Anna, Charlotte and Thomas J. "TJ". She is also survived by her father, Dr. Bernard F. O'Hara, five sisters, Jane Wright (Chris, deceased) Joyce Henninger (Stephen), Mary Sutton (Robert), Dorothy Martin (Leo), Nancy Dickey (Robert), five brothers, Bernard F. O'Hara, Jr. (Nora), Thomas J. O'Hara (Virginia), Patrick M. O'Hara (Peggy), Paul K. O'Hara, Stephen D. O'Hara (Paulina) and many nieces and nephews who she single-handedly taught to swim in the Vacation Inn pool.
Kathleen was a wise, faith-filled, loyal and generous wife, mother and grandmother born June 5, 1947, in St. Louis, MO. A 1966 graduate of Cardinal Newman High School, she earned an Associates Degree from Palm Beach State College. Shortly after marrying the love of her life, Tom, they traveled as members of the Peace Corps to Panama and the Dominican Republic for three years. She was a loving mother spending most of her life sharing her faith and good fortune with all. She would give anything to anyone in need. Kathleen will be remembered as a champion of her devoted husband's adventures whether camping or building water slides. She loved sharing stories with her loved ones in her kitchen or around her own fire. She always imparted the most sound advice, but only when asked, and was the very best at keeping a confidence. Kathleen rarely complained over the years during her painful suffering, relying only on her Savior for sustenance.
The family would like to thank the University of Miami's Transplant Team for their services since 1998 and Trustbridge Hospice for their dedicated care during her final months. The family requests serious thought be given to becoming an organ donor.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30AM Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church, 10970 Jack Nicklaus Drive, North Palm Beach, FL 33408. A reception will follow immediately after the service in the parish hall. Interment service for family only will follow at a later date.
Flowers will be accepted at Northwood Funeral Home.
NORTHWOOD FUNERAL HOME, West Palm Beach in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020