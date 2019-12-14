Home

Kathleen Brownell, 77, a bright light of the world, of Lake Park, FL died on December 9, 2019 after suffering a debilitating stroke. "Kathy" had two devoted daughters, Tracey Thanos and Cleo Thanos Moore. She is also survived by five loving grandchildren, Collin, Caroline, Macy, Maris and Madden and by her brother, Thomas Trace. Kathy served hundreds of students as an adjunct professor at Palm Beach State College, and a guidance counselor at Jupiter Middle and Eisenhower Elementary Schools. She was spiritual in nature by serving as a chaplain at her beloved Unity Church in the Gardens, an avid reader, enjoyed thrifting, traveling, and spending time with her friends and family. She loved her friends dearly, who were amazingly supportive during her last months, offering love and compassion. Kathy enjoyed entertaining everyone and lifting the spirits of all. She was a willing listener and counselor. Services will be held in January at Unity Church in Jupiter, FL.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
