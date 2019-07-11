Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howard-Quattlebaum Funeral, Cremation & Event Center
745 US Highway 1
North Palm Beach, FL 33408
(561) 848-9641
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Camp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Camp

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen Camp Obituary
Camp, Kathleen
Kathleen "Kathy" Camp, 65, passed away at her home in Riviera Beach on June 18, 2019 after a long struggle with complications due to Crohn's disease.
She is survived by her siblings and their spouses: John McCreery, Tim McCreery, Alex (Tracey) McCreery, Eileen (Bill) Tramontana and Maggie McCreery. As well as nieces and nephews: Bernadette Ray, Emerald Bradford, Daniel McCreery, Michelle McCreery and Katie Carter. She was predeceased by her sister Maureen McCreery.
Kathy felt she was blessed to live her dream— connected to her family, having good friends and living on the water. She loved fishing, snorkeling, reading and playing games like Left, Right, Center and Cornhole. Although, she found the most joy in simply being with her family and friends. Kathy had a passion for life and a beautiful, strong spirit. She faced adversity with dignity and humor. She enriched the lives of all who knew her and she was an inspiration to all she touched.
The Funeral will be held at Howard-Quattlebaum Funeral Home in North Palm Beach from 5:00PM to 7:00PM with services to begin at 6:00PM on Saturday, July 27. A Celebration of Kathy's Life will follow at a close location
In lieu of flowers, Kathy requested for anyone interested to donate to the Quality Life Association's "Anne Harman Memorial Fund" to help other BCIR patients and their families.
To donate, go to: (https://www.qla-ostomy.org/donate-parent/anne-harman-memorial-fund/) or visit the (DignityMemorial.com) page for Kathy.
Please note in the instructions section during checkout: In memory of Kathleen Camp.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 11 to July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now