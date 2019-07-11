Camp, Kathleen

Kathleen "Kathy" Camp, 65, passed away at her home in Riviera Beach on June 18, 2019 after a long struggle with complications due to Crohn's disease.

She is survived by her siblings and their spouses: John McCreery, Tim McCreery, Alex (Tracey) McCreery, Eileen (Bill) Tramontana and Maggie McCreery. As well as nieces and nephews: Bernadette Ray, Emerald Bradford, Daniel McCreery, Michelle McCreery and Katie Carter. She was predeceased by her sister Maureen McCreery.

Kathy felt she was blessed to live her dream— connected to her family, having good friends and living on the water. She loved fishing, snorkeling, reading and playing games like Left, Right, Center and Cornhole. Although, she found the most joy in simply being with her family and friends. Kathy had a passion for life and a beautiful, strong spirit. She faced adversity with dignity and humor. She enriched the lives of all who knew her and she was an inspiration to all she touched.

The Funeral will be held at Howard-Quattlebaum Funeral Home in North Palm Beach from 5:00PM to 7:00PM with services to begin at 6:00PM on Saturday, July 27. A Celebration of Kathy's Life will follow at a close location

In lieu of flowers, Kathy requested for anyone interested to donate to the Quality Life Association's "Anne Harman Memorial Fund" to help other BCIR patients and their families.

To donate, go to: (https://www.qla-ostomy.org/donate-parent/anne-harman-memorial-fund/) or visit the (DignityMemorial.com) page for Kathy.

Please note in the instructions section during checkout: In memory of Kathleen Camp. Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 11 to July 14, 2019