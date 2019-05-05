|
FORST, Kathleen Cecelia Kathleen Cecelia Lacy Forst, age 89, died Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in Jupiter. She is survived by three children, Kathleen Forst Putnam (Michael) of Lynchburg, VA, Vincent J. Forst (Lori) of Jupiter, FL, and Carolyn Forst Bruchalski (John) of Oak Hill, VA, eight grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews. Kathleen was predeceased by her parents, brother and husband Vincent. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, May 25 at 11:00AM at Jupiter First Church, 1475 Indian Creek Pwy, Jupiter 33458. Her complete obituary and online condolences can be viewed at (www.taylorandmodeen.com)
Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 5, 2019