Ford, Kathleen

Kathleen DuRoss Ford, 80, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. She was born on February 11, 1940 in Belding, MI to Charles and Hazel (Irwin) King.

She spent her early years in Port Elgin, Ontario, Canada and attended Cass Technical High School in Detroit. She worked as a model in the 1960s.

Kathleen was the beloved wife of the late David DuRoss and the late Henry Ford II who predeceased her.

She is survived by her loving family: daughters, Deborah DuRoss Guibord and Kimberly DuRoss (Jonathan), her granddaughters, Chelsea Guibord Cox (Jesse), Tara DuRoss, grandson David Guibord, great-granddaughter Quinn DuRoss Cox, her sister Sharon Amluxen, niece Mary Beth Googasian (Steve), nephews Robert (Asunda) and Jim Amluxen and a grandniece and three grand nephews.

Kate, as she was known by friends and family, lived a life rich with travel, adventure, and creativity. She was an accomplished photographer having learned how to develop her own prints, loved films, and a great spirited game of backgammon. She was also an accomplished violinist having started lessons in grade school and culminated with a private concert performing with the Concertmaster of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra. She loved music and dancing of all kinds.

She loved to entertain and her happiest moments were holidays and vacations spent with her loving family and lifelong friends.

Kathleen's family is grateful to the friends and nurses who offered her comfort and compassionate care during the later chapters of her life. Our time with her ended far too quickly but we have comfort in knowing she is free from the pain of her later years.

The family is establishing the Kathleen DuRoss Ford Family Foundation which will fund efforts against elder abuse, the arts, and other causes she held dear. Donations may be sent to: Merola & Freeman, PA 600 Sandtree Drive, #106 Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33401.



