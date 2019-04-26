Resources More Obituaries for Kathleen LESCHER Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kathleen LESCHER

Obituary Condolences Flowers LESCHER, Rita Kathleen September 5, 1924 - April 15, 2019 Rita K. Lescher, 94, passed away peacefully at Trustbridge Hospice, Palm Beach Gardens, FL, with family by her side. Rita was born in Astoria, Queens, NY, on September 5, 1924, to George and Margaret (O'Brien) Fosket. She was the third child in a family of eight Irish Catholic children. The family, soon after her birth, moved to Staten Island, NY, where Rita spent most of her childhood and young adult years. Rita came from a very musical family and was always involved with music. She played the piano for the school assemblies while in grammar school and joined the glee clubs in high school and college. After graduating high school, Rita went on to Notre Dame College for Women, which later merged with St. John's University. Here, she double majored in math and French. After graduating Cum Laude, she began graduate school in social work at Fordham University, while also working at New York Foundling Hospital. During the War, Rita left school to join her sister, Peggy, in Washington, D.C., and to do interpretive work for the French Embassy. She returned to New York to work as a secretary on Wall Street, and in 1952 met her husband to be, Richard Lescher, at a golf resort while vacationing in New Jersey. They were married by 1953, and she moved to Chicago where Richard had been transferred for work with DuPont. They had four children: Richard (Nancy) Lescher, Snohomish, WA; Marirose Lescher, San Andres Huayapam, Oaxaca, Mexico; Thomas (Michelle) Lescher, Johnsburg, IL and William (Ruth) Lescher, Alexandria, VA. Rita and Richard were also the proud grandparents to Andrew, Shane, Dale and Billy. Rita went on to complete her master's degree in Clinical Social Work at Loyola University of Chicago. Thereafter, she began a full-time career, first as a counselor to high school students in Palatine, and then as a counselor to intellectually disabled children, and their families, at Waukegan Developmental Center ("WDC"). Rita was a member of the National Association of Social Workers and the American Association of University Women. After Rita retired from WDC in 1990, she and Richard moved their home to Scottsdale, AZ, and when they found the weather too hot for year-round living, they moved to San Diego. Finally, they moved east to Juno Beach, FL, settling close to the comfort of family. Rita and Richard spent their retirement years together constantly, walking, socializing, attending seminars, plays, movies, playing golf and bridge. Rita also volunteered to play piano at St. Paul the Apostle Church, The Waterford Catholic masses and The Waterford Health Center sing-alongs. Richard passed away in 2016. Their relationship was sustaining, loving and enduring. Rita is survived by her sister Mary Hennessy and many, cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 26, 2019