LUCIANO, Kathleen Our beloved Kathleen of Wellington, FL, age 71, peacefully passed away on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019 after a 3 month struggle with cancer. The daughter of the late Rocco Luciano and Ida (Farina) Luciano. Kathleen is survived by a brother Ronald Luciano and his family, her aunt Santa (Farina) Wangrycht, and many cousins. Kathleen was born and raised in New Jersey, at the age of 29 moved to south Florida where she flourished as the catering manager at the original Palm Beach Polo & Country Club, and Wellington Club East. In addition to this active career her natural talents blossomed with her catering and cupcake business. Early in her life she had a prosperous business in hair dressing and skin care. Kathleen was a woman of tremendous faith who loved her family and friends with all her heart, and will be remembered as someone who was loved by many. Heaven now has a brand new star shining down on us. Arrangements were by Palms West Funeral Home. In lieu of services, those who would like to pay respects are welcome to make donations in her name to Trustbridge Hospice, WPB, FL. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 28, 2019