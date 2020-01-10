|
|
Skiko, Kathleen Margaret
Kathleen Margaret Skiko, 84, born in Jersey City, NJ, recently from Boca Raton and Boynton Beach, passed away on January 9, 2020. Mrs. Skiko is survived by her husband of 60 years, Edward, as well as six of her children – Edward (wife Victoria), Charles (wife Mercedes), Gerald, Kathleen (husband Albert Hadener), Matthew (wife Debra), and Roseanne (husband Christopher Duffy). Mrs. Skiko is also survived by nine grandchildren – Edward, Courtney, Allison, Matthew, Christopher, Elizabeth, Mitchell, Abigail and Charles. Mrs. Skiko was predeceased by one son, Andrew, and one grandson, Eric.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30AM on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Emmanuel Catholic Church, 15700 S. Military Trail, Delray Beach, FL 33484.
In lieu of sending flowers, contributions can be made to the Congregation of Sisters of St. Agnes, 320 County Road K, Fond du Lac, WI 54937-8158.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020