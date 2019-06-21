|
|
Cole, Kathleen Mary
Kathleen Mary Ratica Cole
April 23, 1951 – May 26, 2019
Age 68, of Royal Palm Beach, FL (originally from Pittsburgh, PA) passed away in her sleep at home on May 26, 2019.
She is survived by her husband of 35 years Jack S. Cole, Sr. (of Royal Palm Beach, FL; step-son Jack S. Cole, Jr., step-grandson Dylan L. Cole (of Port St. Lucie, FL); brother Ronald Ratica and his wife Chris (of Greenville, SC); sister Janice Ratica (of Charlotte, NC); sister Jacqueline Ratica (of LaBelle, FL) nieces; nephews and numerous friends and neighbors. And of course her 5 cats Mr. Lucky; Spice-Girl; Jelly-Bean; April and Nakita.
"She will Be Missed but Not Forgotten"
Published in The Palm Beach Post from June 21 to June 30, 2019