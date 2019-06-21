Home

POWERED BY

Services
All County Funeral Home & Crematory
1107 Lake Avenue
Lake Worth , FL 33460
561-533-8878
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Cole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Mary Cole


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Kathleen Mary Cole Obituary
Cole, Kathleen Mary
Kathleen Mary Ratica Cole
April 23, 1951 – May 26, 2019
Age 68, of Royal Palm Beach, FL (originally from Pittsburgh, PA) passed away in her sleep at home on May 26, 2019.
She is survived by her husband of 35 years Jack S. Cole, Sr. (of Royal Palm Beach, FL; step-son Jack S. Cole, Jr., step-grandson Dylan L. Cole (of Port St. Lucie, FL); brother Ronald Ratica and his wife Chris (of Greenville, SC); sister Janice Ratica (of Charlotte, NC); sister Jacqueline Ratica (of LaBelle, FL) nieces; nephews and numerous friends and neighbors. And of course her 5 cats Mr. Lucky; Spice-Girl; Jelly-Bean; April and Nakita.
"She will Be Missed but Not Forgotten"
Published in The Palm Beach Post from June 21 to June 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free Funeral Planning Guide Compliments of All County Funeral Home & Crematory
Request Now