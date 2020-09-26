Kathleen Nelson

Nelson, Kathleen
Kathleen J. Nelson, age 67, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, passed away on September 23, 2020. Kathy was born and raised outside of Cleveland, OH. She built a career as a registered nurse, serving others. She loved Cleveland sports, golden retrievers, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband of 43 years Michael, her children Shannon, Sean (Mel), Katie, and Kevin (Jess), and her four granddaughters Addie, Clara, Annie, and Lily.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Cleveland at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society
at (http://donate3.cancer.org
).