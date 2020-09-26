1/
Kathleen Nelson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nelson, Kathleen
Kathleen J. Nelson, age 67, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, passed away on September 23, 2020. Kathy was born and raised outside of Cleveland, OH. She built a career as a registered nurse, serving others. She loved Cleveland sports, golden retrievers, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband of 43 years Michael, her children Shannon, Sean (Mel), Katie, and Kevin (Jess), and her four granddaughters Addie, Clara, Annie, and Lily.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Cleveland at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society at (http://donate3.cancer.org).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved