Services All County Funeral Home & Crematory 1010 Northwest Federal Highway Stuart , FL 34994 (772) 692-4055 Viewing 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM All County Funeral Home & Crematory 1010 Northwest Federal Highway Stuart , FL 34994 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Kathryn FILMAN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kathryn FILMAN

1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers FILMAN, Kathryn In the early morning hours of Palm Sunday, April 14, 2019 Kathryn Diane Richey Filman slipped into eternity and into the loving arms of Jesus. Kathryn was born in Winston-Salem, NC on December 23, 1958 to the late Delford Payne and Betty Sue (Brannock) Richey. She grew up in South Florida and lived there for the rest of her life. Kathryn graduated from Pompano Beach Senior High School in 1976. A talented violinist, she traveled to Italy as a teenager to take part in an international youth orchestra. During her career in the construction industry, Kathryn obtained her Florida General Contractor's license and was known for her attention to detail, her professionalism, and her amazing work ethic. She has also provided her family and friends with many fun stories and memories from her numerous travels that we will cherish and laugh about for the rest of our lives. On October 22, 1988 she married the love of her life, Lewis E. Filman, Jr. They have had numerous fur babies throughout their 30 year marriage who they truly consider their children. Perhaps the most special of all Charlie who truly loved his mom with utter devotion and was her constant support throughout many health issues. Kathryn was a loving wife, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. All who knew her spoke of her incredible generosity and thoughtfulness. She was tenderhearted and always willing to lend a hand or an ear to those experiencing their own troubles. Kathryn was always giving of her time and resources, always making sure that she gave to charities that supported children, the impoverished, and abused women. She was also an ardent prayer warrior who could be counted on to pray diligently for others. Our family is just learning anew of ways that she helped others through the years she never felt the need to publicize her own good deeds. In addition to her husband, Kathryn is survived by siblings Cheryl Richey Young and husband Joel of Kernersville, NC, Robert Richey of Albuquerque, NM, Nancy Richey Wrieden and husband Scott of Jupiter, FL and Marc Richey and wife Michelle of Simpsonville, SC. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Margie Filman, her very best friend Barb, nieces and nephews, Matthew Young and wife Hillary, Kristina Richey, Allison and Jillian Wrieden, and Thomas, Emily and Tracy Richey. Her fur baby Sadie will miss her mom forever. In addition to her own parents, Kathryn was preceded in death by her loving father-in-law, Lewis E. "Pop" Filman, Sr. and numerous fur babies. Kathryn wished that many others would live a life of kindness and generosity as she did. Kathryn never ended a phone conversation or even a text message with loved ones without saying "Love you" and so we say "Love you Kathryn and we will see you in Heaven". Her legacy of generosity and thoughtfulness will be carried on in the lives of those who knew and loved Kathryn...in the many lives she touched. A viewing and service, open to all, will be held this Saturday, April 20 from 11:00AM to 1:00PM at All County Funeral Home, 1010 NW Federal Hwy, Stuart, FL 34994 772-692-4055. Flowers would be welcomed or a donation to either a children's charity or The Humane Society of the Treasure Coast, in the name of Kathryn Richey Filman. Following the service, a reception will be held for friends and family at the home of our loving neighbors, Wayne and Joanne Beach, 1100 SE Buttonwood Circle, Stuart, FL 34997. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries