Kathryn Hutton
Hutton, Kathryn
Kathryn Roeser Hutton passed away in Juno Beach, August 21, 2020. Born March 17, 1930 in New York, she was a devoted wife to her beloved husband Robert of 59 years. Kathryn was a graduate of the College of New Rochelle and received a Masters degree in Education from Columbia University.
She taught school in New York City for several years before moving to Chappaqua, NY and then to Moorestown, NJ where they resided for 25 years. Kathryn and Robert then spent 10 years in St. Michaels, MD until their final move to the Waterford in Juno Beach, FL in 2007. They both loved to travel, almost as much as they loved their English Springer Spaniel Callie.
Kathryn was preceded in death by her husband Robert and her son Edward. She leaves behind her daughter Kathryn, her son Robert and granddaughters Adele, Joanne and Rhiannon.
She will be greatly missed as she has left behind a legacy that we will carry with us in our hearts. Due to the Coronavirus, the family will delay a memorial for her and a celebration of her life until we are able to gather safely at her family's final resting place at Woodlawn Cemetery, Bronx, NY.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
