HURD, Kathy Wood It is with deep sadness that we bring news of the loss and passing of Kathy Wood Hurd at the age of 69. She passed away peacefully on Tuesday May 21st, 2019 in Port Saint Lucie, FL with family by her side holding her hand. Kathy was a fierce mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and compassionate woman of faith. Kathy lived a selfless life of service to her family. She was always there to light the way for others and to leave the world a better place for her children and grandchildren. She was daughter to Charles and Esther Wood, "seester" to Pat Dye (Danny) and Mike Wood (Becky), mom to Mason Hurd, Ryan Hurd (Brittany) and Casey Copeland (Witt), "Gram" to Emma and Kennedy Copeland, and friend to more than can be counted. Born in St. Louis, Missouri, she lived most of her life in South Florida as a beach-going, quick-to-laugh, warm and loving spirit. She graduated from Riviera Beach High School, Class of 67', where she was cheerleading captain her senior year. She worked for Congressman Rogers in Washington D.C. and then tirelessly as a compassionate homemaker. She was a longtime caregiver to her aging Mother. She is preceded in death by her father Charles "Woody" Wood and mother Esther "O'Geal" Wood. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary