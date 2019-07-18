Home

Kathy Wood Hurd

Kathy Wood Hurd Obituary
Hurd, Kathy Wood
Kathy Wood Hurd passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 with family by her side holding her hand. Kathy was a fierce mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and compassionate woman of faith. She was mom to Mason Hurd, Ryan Hurd (Brittany) and Casey Copeland (Witt), "Gram" to Emma and Kennedy Copeland, sister to Pat Dye (Danny) and Mike Wood (Becky) and friend to more than can be counted. She was predeceased by her parents Charles and Esther Wood. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00AM on July 27, 2019 at Jupiter First Church, 1475 Indian Creek Parkway, Jupiter, FL 33458.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 18 to July 21, 2019
