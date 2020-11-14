1/1
Katrina Beth Cook
Katrina Beth Cook left this world November 8, 2020. The daughter of Rickey and Sharon Vinson, she was a lifelong resident of Okeechobee, FL. She was born June 3, 1981 in Okeechobee, FL. A graduate of Florida Atlantic University, with a degree in education, she was a proud member of the Okeechobee County School District and devoted teacher. Gifting school children with a love of learning as a passion of hers.
Katrina was a loving wife and dedicated mother to her two young daughters. She was a friend to many and loved a good time with good friends. Always quick to gift you with a beautiful smile, she brought happiness to so many during her life and found joy in the many friendships she made. Her spirit and liveliness brought so much happiness to her nieces and nephews and they loved her very much.
Katrina was blessed with beautiful twin daughters whom she loved dearly. She loved being a mother, running her girls to volleyball practices, art classes, or theater rehearsals. She kept busy with her family; she cherished the times she spent with her family and they will forever hold those memories with her in their hearts.
Katrina is survived by her loving and caring husband, Robert Cook; daughters, Aubrey and Amber Cook; parents, Rickey and Sharon Vinson; brother, Matthew (Sorrel) Vinson; grandmothers, Verna Keller and Abby Canup; in-laws, John and Jayne Cook; brothers-in-law, Matthew (Amanda) Cook and Elliott (Sophie) Cook; sister-in-law, Abby Cook; nephews, Lachlan Gligorov, Griffin Cook, and Gus Vinson; nieces, Sunnylee Gligorov, Kinsley Vinson, and Kiley Jo Cook; and many additional family members.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
NOV
14
Service
11:00 AM
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
Funeral services provided by
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL 34972
(863) 763-1994
