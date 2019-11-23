|
|
Morrissey, Kay
Kay Morrissey, passed away November 22, 2019 at her home in Louisville, KY. She was 98 years old
Kay was born Katherine Mary Partney in Detroit, MI, in 1921. She served in the United States Navy Waves during World War II and was honorably discharged in 1946. She later volunteered and became the Chairman and Master of Ceremonies of the USO Show Stars, who entertained servicemen and women monthly at Fort Knox and traveled to other military bases throughout the United States.
Kay was an entrepreneur and in 1967 was awarded the Weight Watchers franchise for Kentucky and Southern Indiana by Al Lippert, President, and CEO of Weight Watchers International.
In 1973 John Y. Brown, Jr. asked Kay to run his state women's campaign for Governor of Kentucky. He later acquired the Kentucky Colonels in the American Basketball Association, formed the first all-women Board of Directors, and appointed Kay a member of the board.
She and her late husband, Jim, supported several charitable causes with a significant focus on the Home of the Innocents. The directors named the Kay and Jim Morrissey Advanced Therapy Center on East Main Street in their honor, which provides a saltwater pool for medically fragile adults and children and offers aquatic classes to the public. Kay was a former Vice President of The International Society in Palm Beach, FL, and a supporter of the Palm Beach Pops.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jim Morrissey, her parents Fanny and Nathan Partney, her sister Dinah, and her sister and brother-in-law, Anne and Albert Fishman.
Survivors include her three children, Richard Mazey, M.D. (Susan), Sally Wilder (Beem) and Janice Weintraub (Philip), her grandchildren, Michael Mazey, Tyler Mazey (Meredith), Andrew Mazey (Caroline), Wynn Mazey, Myra Morgan (Patxi), Tash Wilder and Chloe Wilder (Greig), Jeremy Casher (Tik), Jesse Casher (Jillian), and five great-grandchildren, Isabella Casher, Nicholas Casher, Ryan Casher, Samantha Casher and Andrew Bennett Mazey, Jr. She is also survived by her brother, Joseph Partney, and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their immense gratitude to her caregivers, Carmelita Clay, Juliana Ayuba, and Rebecca Frazier, and the loving care and friendship of many years by Paula Markuson, Mary McKinney, and the late Mary Wade. We are grateful for their kindness and compassion.
Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 12:30PM at The Temple, Louisville, KY. A private burial was held at Cave Hill Cemetery, Louisville, KY.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Kay's memory to The Home of the Innocents, The Temple, both in Louisville, KY, or the donor's favorite charity.
Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Herman Meyer & Son, Inc.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019