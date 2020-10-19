Keith Chambers

Happy 64th Birthday to Keith Chambers, a devoted family man, entrepreneur, and retired Palm Beach County Sherriff's Office Colonel. He died Tuesday, October 6, 2020 after a well fought battle with cancer.

He was born in Eastman, GA and served as a Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps. Colonel Chambers was the first African American Colonel over the Corrections Division at the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) and one of the highest-ranking Black members during his tenure.

Colonel Chambers was a devoted family man. He doted on his wife, Cherise. He was an intentionally present and involved father to his children. His grandchildren adored him and flocked to him. Colonel Chambers was a man of integrity and well respected by his peers. He was known throughout local law enforcement community and described as an incredible mentor to many young African American officers and deputies.

He was preceded in death by his beloved grandmother, Eudella Chambers. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Cherise Chambers; his mother, Rosa; his daughter, Althea (Roscoe); his sons Keith (Vanessa) and Brandon (TaCara); brothers, Hassan and Willie; sisters, Kecia and Kiawanna; grandchildren, Brandon Jr., Kamdyn, Brent and Nathan.



