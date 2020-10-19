1/1
Keith Chambers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Keith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Keith Chambers
Happy 64th Birthday to Keith Chambers, a devoted family man, entrepreneur, and retired Palm Beach County Sherriff's Office Colonel. He died Tuesday, October 6, 2020 after a well fought battle with cancer.
He was born in Eastman, GA and served as a Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps. Colonel Chambers was the first African American Colonel over the Corrections Division at the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) and one of the highest-ranking Black members during his tenure.
Colonel Chambers was a devoted family man. He doted on his wife, Cherise. He was an intentionally present and involved father to his children. His grandchildren adored him and flocked to him. Colonel Chambers was a man of integrity and well respected by his peers. He was known throughout local law enforcement community and described as an incredible mentor to many young African American officers and deputies.
He was preceded in death by his beloved grandmother, Eudella Chambers. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Cherise Chambers; his mother, Rosa; his daughter, Althea (Roscoe); his sons Keith (Vanessa) and Brandon (TaCara); brothers, Hassan and Willie; sisters, Kecia and Kiawanna; grandchildren, Brandon Jr., Kamdyn, Brent and Nathan.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
All County Funeral Home-Del Lago Chapel
131 S Lakeside Dr
Lake Worth, FL 33460
(561) 533-5111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by All County Funeral Home-Del Lago Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved