Sawyer - Miller - Masciarelli FH - Lunenburg
763 Mass. Ave.
Lunenburg, MA 01462
(978) 345-6778
Keith DeBruin
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Massachusetts Veteran's Memorial Cemetery
111 Glenallen Street
Winchendon, IL
Keith J. DeBruin Obituary
DeBruin, Keith J.
Keith J. DeBruin, born in Chicago, died on July 6, 2019 in Lunenburg, MA, surrounded by his loving family.
After cremation, a Memorial Service will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 3:00PM at the Massachusetts Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen Street, Winchendon, MA 01475.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Keith's name to the Montachusett Veteran's Outreach Center, 268 Central Street, Gardner, MA 01440.
The Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Mass Avenue, Lunenburg, MA has been entrusted with Mr. DeBruin's care.
www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 11 to July 12, 2019
