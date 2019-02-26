|
MCINTOSH, Keith S. Keith S. McIntosh, age 91, of Jupiter, FL, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Jupiter Medical Center. Graduate of Syracuse University with a BS in Electrical Engineering. Loving husband and father dedicated to his family. Survived by his five loving children, Peter (Mary Ann) McIntosh of Horseheads, NY, Susan (Gary) McIntosh Lundy of Pine Plains, NY, David (Susan) McIntosh of Marcellus, NY, Keith M. (Kathie) McIntosh of Fairport, NY and James (Judy) McIntosh of Horseheads, NY; twelve grandchildren, Heather (Keith), Sara, Matthew, Daniel, Keith, Erin (Chris), Ian, Corrine (Conner), Patrick, Amanda (Todd), Andrew and Amy. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00PM, Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, 250 Center Street, Jupiter, FL 33458. In lieu of flowers Memorial contributions may be made to Habitat for Humanity of Martin County, Inc. or to a . For directions or online condolences visit (www.taylorandmodeen.com).
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 26, 2019