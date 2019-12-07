|
Stanley, Kelly Ann
Kelly Ann Stanley passed away at Mercy Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa on November 2, 2019 at age 55. Kelly was born in Topeka, Kansas on October 23, 1964 to Reva Ann Logan and Wilber Walter Meyer. Reva eventually joined the U.S. Army and married Dennis Ennis. Kelly spent her elementary and high school years in various Army schools throughout the United States and Europe.
Kelly married Douglas Stanley on October 19, 1991 in West Palm Beach, Florida. She worked 22 years for the Palm Beach County Clerk of the Courts office. She attended Victory Worship Church in Lake Worth, Florida. In 1998 Kelly and Doug welcomed a son, Douglas Stanley, Jr., into the world. In 2010 the family relocated to Des Moines, Iowa. In Des Moines Kelly worked in various positions for Wells Fargo and also worked part time at Barnes & Noble. She was a member of the First Church of the Open Bible.
Kelly was preceded in death by her mother, Reva Ennis. She is survived by her husband Douglas Stanley and son Douglas Stanley, Jr. of West Des Moines, Iowa; father Wilbur Meyer and sister Heidi Meyer of Overland Park, Kansas; brother James McClarnon of Altoona, Iowa; step-father Dennis Ennis and wife Cindy of Edina, Missouri.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2:00PM on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the First Church of the Open Bible, 2200 Beaver Avenue, Des Moines. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to .
