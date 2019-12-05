|
|
Courtney, Ken
Ken Courtney, 72, passed away on October 27, 2019, at his home in Thomasville, Georgia. Ken is survived by his wife, Nancy, two sons, Danny (Rani) Craig of San Clemente, California and Drew (Carrie) Craig of Port St. Lucie, Florida, and his daughter, Katie (Jackson Seth) Tucker of Thomasville, Georgia. He leaves behind his four precious grandchildren, Conan, Indie Lu, Raelyn, and Wyatt. Ken also leaves behind his adorable yellow lab, Bella. Ken has three sisters, Mary Krivanek of Fort Worth, Texas, Colleen Mason of Midlothian, Virginia, and Kathy (Bob) Vanderheyden of Lake Placid, Florida. Ken and Nancy retired in 2018 to Thomasville, Georgia, from Wellington, Florida. He worked for over 40 years in the real estate industry in Palm Beach County, most recently as Broker Associate-Manager of Re/Max Prestige in Wellington. He received every award possible from Re/Max. Ken loved helping his clients find their forever home. He will be remembered as a true legend in the real estate community. Ken was a founding member of the BBN business network in Wellington where he created an amazing group of business partners and friends for over 12 years. He encouraged members to collaborate and to help grow their businesses. Ken's love and passion was his family. In addition to spending time with his family, he loved fishing, kayaking and gardening. Friends are invited to join his family at the home of Rose Faroni and Pat Kavanagh, 15060 25th Place North, Loxahatchee, Florida on December 28 (Ken's birthday) from 1:00PM to 4:00PM for an Open House to Celebrate Ken's Life. Family and friends are invited to visit his online guest register at (www.allenfh.com).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019