Hoke, Ken E.
At 62, Ken shuffled off this mortal coil to be with his ancestors on July 24, 2019. Kenneth Eugene Hoke is predeceased by his parents, Roy Hoke and Ella Mae Hoke Ostien. A talented Pompano Beach marine upholstery designer (www.transporting.to/Ken) who never gave up on life. He will be memorialized at Roselawn Cemetery, Terre Haute, IN. Happy Trails, little brother. You were my friend and ally. I miss you. Danielle Hoke
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019