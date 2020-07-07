Allfrey, Kenneth DonovanKenneth Donovan Allfrey, 62, of West Palm Beach, FL, passed away peacefully among his family, on June 24, 2020. Kenny was born in Malden, MA, on September 19, 1957, and grew up in Lynnfield, MA until his teen years when his family relocated to Florida. He graduated from Forest Hill High School and spent many years working with his family in the restaurant business. He recently retired from the Palm Springs Water Plant as a water treatment operator where he worked for 28 years. He was an avid scratch golfer and qualified for the Palm Beach County Amateur where he placed 2nd in the tournament. Kenny was very active in the West Palm Beach Elks Lodge 1352 for years where he was a tiler, on the board of trustees, and most famously the head of the house committee. He also offered his cooking skills for many Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Eve dinners along with his wife Christine and daughter Melissa. I'm sure they will miss him playing Santa with his huge jolly laugh.He is survived by his wife of 19 years Christine Allfrey (Morrell), his daughter Melissa Gendron and her husband Maurice, his three grandchildren, Adalene, Aubriana, and Wyatt; his two brothers Richard Allfrey, Jr., Darren Allfrey; sister Dianne Melecio (Allfrey); his sister-in-law, brother-in-law, all of his nieces and nephews and the rest of his family and friends. Kenny is preceded in death by his parents Richard Allfrey, Sr. and Marcia Allfrey. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic, we are unable to schedule services at this time. The family will be planning a Celebration of Life for Kenny as soon as it is safe to gather.