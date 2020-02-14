|
|
Kelly, Kenneth F.
Kenneth F. Kelly, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, passed away on February 7, 2020, at the age of 84. Ken was born on July 27, 1935 in New York. He attended Brooklyn Technical High School and graduated from St. John's University while working at Webb and Knapp, Inc. During his tenure at Alcoa Properties, Ken moved to Pittsburgh, PA before settling in Palm Beach Gardens in 1974. He later worked for the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation and at St. Ignatius Loyola Cathedral. Ken was an active member of the Knights of Columbus Council 6988, where he served as Grand Knight and Financial Secretary. Ken was very active in the Palm Beach Gardens Youth Athletic Association, where he coached many basketball and baseball teams. In his retirement, Ken continued to work as a consultant and was a member of the Palm Beach Gardens Historical Society, serving as Treasurer.
Ken is survived by his wife of 62 years, Virginia (McCusker); sons Daniel Kelly, Gerald (Sharon) Kelly, and Edward Kelly; daughter Diane (Constantinos) Andreou; and grandchildren Steven Kelly, Brian Kelly, Christopher Kelly, and Kassandra Andreou.
A funeral mass will be held on February 18, 2020 at 10:00AM at St. Ignatius Loyola Cathedral in Palm Beach Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the .
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020