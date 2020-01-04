|
|
Stahnke, Kenneth Frank
Kenneth Frank Stahnke "Ken", 82, passed away peacefully on December 30, 2019, at the Presque Isle Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Mars Hill, ME, after a long battle with Alzheimers.
He was born in New Haven, CT in 1937, the son of Frank Stahnke and Mina Hansen Stahnke and enjoyed his childhood with multigenerational family members, especially his Aunt Anna. He had a lifelong love of automobiles resulting in an extensive collection of antique autos. He was very proud to have served in the US Navy Seabees reserves. He had an enjoyable career with the state of Connecticut as highway construction superintendent while bringing up his family in Southbury, CT. From there, he retired to Florida and enjoyed traveling to Europe and Canada, then to Union, ME, with his final destination, Mars Hill, ME.
Ken was predeceased by his wife Carol and son Doug. He is survived by his wife Judy, his son Don, his wife Chris and their children Brittany and Brandon of Lake Worth, FL, and his son Dave and his children Sarette and Connor of Killingworth, CT. He is also survived by Judy's son Mark Mulligan of West Gardiner, ME and Mark's son Tanner of Lewiston, ME.
There will be no service. Donations in his memory honoring his lifelong love of dogs and cats, but especially cats, may be made to the Central Aroostook Humane Society, Cross St, Presque Isle, ME 04769. Memories and condolences may be shared at (www.duncan-graves.com).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020