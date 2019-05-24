Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Memory Gardens Funeral Home
3041 Kirk Road
Lake Worth, FL 33461
(561) 964-3772
For more information about
Kenneth KNOWLTON
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth KNOWLTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth KNOWLTON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kenneth KNOWLTON Obituary
KNOWLTON, Kenneth Kenneth "Bill" Knowlton passed peacefully in his home Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the age of 81. Beloved husband of Judith A. Knowlton (née Dalton). Loving Father to Donna Flynn (Ken), Kathy Kolodziej (Leo), Laura Jurczyk (Mark), and Michael Knowlton (Renee). Proud Grampi of Jason, Bill, Vicki, Amanda, Steve, Liz, Noelle, Rachel and Nick. A great-grandfather to Faryn. Visitation at Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Memory Gardens Funeral Home (3041 Kirk Rd, Lake Worth) on Saturday, May 25 from 9:30AM to 11:15AM, followed by a funeral mass at Sacred Heart Church (424 N M St, Lake Worth). Interment will follow at Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Memory Gardens Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Clinics Can Help (2560 Westgate Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33409) or .
Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now