|
|
KNOWLTON, Kenneth Kenneth "Bill" Knowlton passed peacefully in his home Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the age of 81. Beloved husband of Judith A. Knowlton (née Dalton). Loving Father to Donna Flynn (Ken), Kathy Kolodziej (Leo), Laura Jurczyk (Mark), and Michael Knowlton (Renee). Proud Grampi of Jason, Bill, Vicki, Amanda, Steve, Liz, Noelle, Rachel and Nick. A great-grandfather to Faryn. Visitation at Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Memory Gardens Funeral Home (3041 Kirk Rd, Lake Worth) on Saturday, May 25 from 9:30AM to 11:15AM, followed by a funeral mass at Sacred Heart Church (424 N M St, Lake Worth). Interment will follow at Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Memory Gardens Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Clinics Can Help (2560 Westgate Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33409) or .
Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 24, 2019