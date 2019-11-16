|
|
D'Orazio, Kenneth L.
Kenneth L. D'Orazio, born New York City, NY April 15, 1963; died November 3, 2019, Stamford, CT. Son of Bernard L. D'Orazio and Patricia M. (Clementi) D'Orazio of New York. Tall, athletic and competitive, he starred in basketball at Union College in Schenectady, tallying 1292 points. After graduation, Ken worked at Bear Stearns and other major firms as a securities trader. His 30+ year track record was the result of talent, dedication and remarkable discipline.
He was honest, humble, and humorous. An outstanding golfer, Ken never complained or made excuses and was tougher on himself than others. Ken was beloved by his family and adored by many friends. He is survived by his son Kenneth M. D'Orazio; his mother Patricia; and brother Bernard D'Orazio. Predeceased by brother Donald P. D'Orazio. Also surviving are nephews Rocco R. D'Orazio and Dante E. D'Orazio.
Memorial Service 11:00AM December 14, 2019 at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Palm Beach Gardens, FL.
Donate to CurePSP at (psp.org) in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019