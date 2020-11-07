Kenneth Lee Jordan

Wellington - Kenneth Lee Jordan, of Wellington, FL, 79, went home to be with the Lord, on Oct. 19, 2020. He was born on Oct. 29, 1940, in Doylestown, PA. Ken is predeceased by his mother, Dorothy Jordan and his brother, Don Jordan. He is also predeceased by Angelo Cioppi, his birth father, and Arthur Jordan, his adopted father, who were both very influential in his life. Ken is survived by his loving wife, Tonyia Jordan, his children, Scott Jordan, Jennifer and Dan Drake, Michelle and Van Collier, and his five grandchildren, Matthew, Joshua, Aiden, Reese, and Reagan.

Ken was a graduate of William Penn Charter School in Philadelphia, PA and Wheaton College in Wheaton, IL. Ken served as a Captain in the United States Army. Professionally, he was a State Farm Insurance agent for over 30 years and a past-president of the Boca Raton Central Rotary Club. Ken loved to travel and spend time with family, friends and his dog, Chrissy, but his true passion was serving the Lord. Ken faithfully served in his church and was involved in Kairos Prison Ministry for over 20 years.

Friends are welcome to join the family in remembrance of Ken. Memorial services will be held at Life Church, located at 3061 State Rd 7, Wellington, FL 33449 on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at 10:00AM. A celebration of life will be held at the church immediately following the service. Ken will then be laid to rest at South Florida VA National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, a contribution to Kairos Prison Ministry can be made in Ken's honor and sent to P.O. Box 32924, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33420.



