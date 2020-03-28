|
Plummer, Kenneth
Kenneth James Plummer, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, passed away on March 20, 2020 at the age of 81.
Ken was born April 13, 1938, in Rochester, NY. Ken attended the public schools in Rochester, where he made life-long friends that he cherished. After high school, Ken enlisted in the Army for three years. While home on leave from the Korean War, he married his sweetheart, Helen, on April 29, 1961. Ken was a very hard-working, dedicated father and husband to his family, as well as many special people in the community. Ken had an amazing career with Sikorsky Aircraft of 33 years. After retiring in 2003 Ken continued to work in the community of service as a driver for his church, Trinity United Methodist Church, Simply The Best, as well as Family Promise.
Ken belonged to the Trinity United Methodist Choir. He is survived by his wife, Helen; his four children, Diane P. Easterling, David J. Plummer, Daryl J. Plummer and Darlene T. Schmidt; two grandchildren, Katie Easterling and Mathew Easterling of Palm Beach County, FL.
Services for the immediate family were held Saturday, March 28, 2020, at the Hillcrest Memorial Park in West Palm Beach, FL. A Celebration of Life Service will be scheduled at a later time due to current conditions.
In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to Helen Plummer or to the Florida Cancer Center.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020