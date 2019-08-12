|
Rasmussen, Kenneth
Surrounded by his family, Kenneth Rasmussen, 81, passed away on August 11, 2019.
Son of the late Erick H. and Mary E. (Maroney) of New York. Beloved husband of 55 years to Valerie Evol (Petersen). Father of Sandra (Harry Mortimer), Tracy (Brian Dunn), Eric Rasmussen (Stacey), and Dana (Felipe Hermosa). Big Brother of Karen (Frank DiFazio) of Boston and Kathleen Rasmussen of West Palm Beach. Proud 'Opa' of Kenneth, Clayton, Kyle, Cullen, Kaleb, Christa, Isabella, Ryker, Ellie, and Naomi, and 'Uropa' to Galilee. Favorite Uncle to Trevor and M. Lauren Rasmussen. Cousin to Ellen, Elizabeth, and Peter Hoy of Denmark. Cousin to the many, many Maroneys of the Northeast.
Traveler of the world, a never ending story teller, and forever remembered wearing his turtle hat.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, August 14 from 5:00PM to 9:00PM at Village of Royal Palm Beach Cultural Center, 151 Civic Center Way, Royal Palm Beach FL 33411.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you honor Ken with a donation in his name to Trustbridge Hospice Foundation at (trustbridgefoundation.org).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019