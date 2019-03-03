Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Isles Clubhouse
1500 Victoria Falls Blvd
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Isles Clubhouse
1500 Victoria Falls Blvd
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth GURNEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth W. GURNEY Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kenneth W. GURNEY Jr. Obituary
Kenneth W. "Spike" Gurney, Jr., 71, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, peacefully passed away on February 27, 2019. Spike is survived by his wife, Peggy, and their family. A Celebration of Spike's Life will be held at the Isles Clubhouse, 1500 Victoria Falls Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL on March 17, 2019 from 1:00PM to 5:00PM, with Spike being honored at 2:00PM. Another celebration will follow this summer at Mountain Air Country Club in Burnsville, NC. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation for Multiple Myeloma Research in honor of Kenneth W. "Spike" Gurney. Donations may be made by sending a check to MBC-FOUND, 12092 Magnolia Drive, Tampa, FL 33612; online at Moffit.org/donate; or by calling 1-800-456-3434, ext 1403.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.