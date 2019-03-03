|
Kenneth W. "Spike" Gurney, Jr., 71, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, peacefully passed away on February 27, 2019. Spike is survived by his wife, Peggy, and their family. A Celebration of Spike's Life will be held at the Isles Clubhouse, 1500 Victoria Falls Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL on March 17, 2019 from 1:00PM to 5:00PM, with Spike being honored at 2:00PM. Another celebration will follow this summer at Mountain Air Country Club in Burnsville, NC. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation for Multiple Myeloma Research in honor of Kenneth W. "Spike" Gurney. Donations may be made by sending a check to MBC-FOUND, 12092 Magnolia Drive, Tampa, FL 33612; online at Moffit.org/donate; or by calling 1-800-456-3434, ext 1403.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 3, 2019