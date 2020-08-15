Martinson, Kent Alan

Age 79, August 6, 2020.

Kenny lived a fulfilling life as a loving father & grandfather, brother, mentor and friend. He was the most generous and kind hearted man, loved by many and will be terribly missed. He is survived by his daughter

Michelle, her husband Adam and granddaughter Mya, as well as his brothers Sumner and Jon Martinson. Funeral service being held at Sharon Memorial Park, Massachusetts.

To here...now... and "Beyond the Yellow Brick Road".



