1/1
Kent Alan Martinson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kent's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martinson, Kent Alan
Age 79, August 6, 2020.
Kenny lived a fulfilling life as a loving father & grandfather, brother, mentor and friend. He was the most generous and kind hearted man, loved by many and will be terribly missed. He is survived by his daughter
Michelle, her husband Adam and granddaughter Mya, as well as his brothers Sumner and Jon Martinson. Funeral service being held at Sharon Memorial Park, Massachusetts.
To here...now... and "Beyond the Yellow Brick Road".

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sharon Memorial Park
40 Dedham St
Sharon, MA 02067
(781) 828-7216
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sharon Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved