Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Keshia Tooks-Riley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keshia Nicole Tooks-Riley


1972 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Keshia Nicole Tooks-Riley Obituary
Tooks-Riley, Keshia Nicole
Keshia Nicole Tooks-Riley, 47 of Riviera Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 20, 2020.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00AM at Greater Bethel Primitive Baptist Church, 1340 West 30th Street, Riviera Beach, FL 33404 with Pastor Robert Hendley III.
Professional Services entrusted to Royal Palm Memorial Gardens, 5601 Greenwood Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33407. Telephone (561) 848-8659.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Keshia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -