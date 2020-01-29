|
|
Tooks-Riley, Keshia Nicole
Keshia Nicole Tooks-Riley, 47 of Riviera Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 20, 2020.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00AM at Greater Bethel Primitive Baptist Church, 1340 West 30th Street, Riviera Beach, FL 33404 with Pastor Robert Hendley III.
Professional Services entrusted to Royal Palm Memorial Gardens, 5601 Greenwood Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33407. Telephone (561) 848-8659.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020