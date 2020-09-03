Davis, Kevin

December 4, 1946 - August 28, 2020

Petty Officer, First Class Kevin Davis' devotion to being a sailor was only second to his devotion of being a husband of over 48 years to Lee Ann Davis. He is survived by his wife Lee Ann, his two daughters Kathleen and Margaret, his son Kevin Jr., grandchildren Adam Joseph, Hazel and Charlie and his sister Maureen Mullany. Services will be held at Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Memory Gardens, 3041 Kirk Rd, Lake Worth, FL 33461.



