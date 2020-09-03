1/
Kevin Davis
1946 - 2020
Davis, Kevin
December 4, 1946 - August 28, 2020
Petty Officer, First Class Kevin Davis' devotion to being a sailor was only second to his devotion of being a husband of over 48 years to Lee Ann Davis. He is survived by his wife Lee Ann, his two daughters Kathleen and Margaret, his son Kevin Jr., grandchildren Adam Joseph, Hazel and Charlie and his sister Maureen Mullany. Services will be held at Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Memory Gardens, 3041 Kirk Rd, Lake Worth, FL 33461.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Memory Gardens Funeral Home
3041 Kirk Road
Lake Worth, FL 33461
5619643772
