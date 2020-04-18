|
|
O'Shea, Kevin Joseph
Kevin Joseph O'Shea, of Wilmington, Delaware, formerly of Lake Worth, Florida, beloved husband, father, brother and uncle, passed away peacefully April 7, 2020, at the age of 71.
Born on March 12, 1949, in Buffalo, New York, to Thomas and Verda (Woodford) O'Shea, Kevin was the fourth of five children. He and his family moved to Lake Worth in 1957, where Kevin attended Sacred Heart School, followed by Cardinal Newman High School, and received his Bachelor of Business Administration from Florida Atlantic University in 1978. After proudly serving in the United States Air Force from 1968 through 1972, Kevin began his career at Steego Corporation, where he moved from Staff Accountant to Chief Financial Officer. Thereafter, he served as Controller of Folding Shutter Corporation until his move to Delaware and retirement in 2005. Always willing to help others and give back to his community, Kevin also served as Treasurer of the Sacred Heart School Board and as Treasurer of the St. Joseph Episcopal Church Vestry during his time in Florida.
On September 20, 1969, Kevin married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Kathryn (DeMauro), and thus began what would become 50 years of joyful marriage. In 1975, their daughter, Shannon, was born. Always devoted to his family, following Shannon's marriage (Joshua), her subsequent move to Delaware and the birth of his first granddaughter, Meredith, in 2004, Kevin and Kathy left Florida and moved to Delaware in time for the birth of his second granddaughter, Audrey, in 2006. In Delaware, Kevin spent his retirement enjoying his many hobbies-- listening to music, watching football, collecting his carved ducks, setting up his model trains, traveling with Kathy through the mountains of the Carolinas and to Alaska, going to Disney as a family, and most importantly to him, spending time with his granddaughters. Kevin happily attended virtually every play, presentation, ceremony, track meet, cross country meet, swim meet, tennis match and basketball game in which Meredith and Audrey participated. Countless weekend days and holidays were spent doing puzzles, playing games and watching Disney movies as a family.
A man of strength, loyalty, honesty, faith and love, Kevin was always happiest when with his family and closest friends, and he never hesitated, for even an instant, in helping family or friends, however and whenever he was needed. Notwithstanding his quiet nature, family barbeques, parties, playing baseball or badminton in the yard, Thanksgiving celebrations, and even yard work and home renovations involving his family brought Kevin the most joy. Preceded in death by his parents, Kevin is survived by his wife, daughter, and granddaughters, as well as his brother Thomas O'Shea (Ruth), and sisters Elizabeth O'Shea, Margaret Dwyer and Karen Young, as well as his many nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved dearly.
A Service Celebrating Kevin's Life will be held at in Wilmington, Delaware at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate in Kevin's name to CurePSP, Inc.
For online condolences visit: (www.mccreryandharra.com).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020