Hole, Kevin MatthewKevin Matthew Hole, 30, died unexpectedly but peacefully in his home on May 14, 2020, of natural causes.Born at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center in 1989, Kevin lived his entire life in Palm Beach Gardens. He attended St. Mark's Episcopal School, played Little League Baseball at North County LL, graduated from Palm Beach State College with an Associate's Degree in Criminal Justice, and completed the Basic Law Enforcement Academy at the PBSC Criminal Justice Institute. In 2014, Kevin was hired for his dream job, when he became a deputy with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. At PBSO, he excelled as both a road patrol deputy and a member of the Street Crimes Team, receiving many commendations. Being a deputy was his calling, and the love and respect Kevin had for his brothers in blue was very obvious to those who knew him.Kevin was also an amazing musician, becoming an accomplished pianist and organist, something few of his colleagues were even aware of. But Kevin's most important accomplishment, by far, was being a father to the love of his life, Allie Rose, his nine-year-old daughter. Allie motivated Kevin to become the man that he was. In addition to a very special love, Kevin blessed Allie with his blue eyes and his musical gift, two things she can hold on to forever.Kevin was loved by (almost) everyone who knew him. Nobody's perfect. But he was a loving father, son, brother, nephew, cousin, partner, and friend. He will be greatly missed by all.Kevin is survived by his daughter, Allie Rose; father, Michael; mother, Dana; brother, Jason; great uncle, Jeremy; uncle, David Krause (Michelle); aunt, Teresa Hill; friend and cousin, Evan Krause; as well as many other cousins. A Celebration of Kevin's Life will be held as soon as it is safe to do so.Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called the children of God.Matthew 5:9To express condolences and/or make donations visit9463 Foundation - A foundation for fallen officers