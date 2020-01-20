Home

Aycock-Riverside Funeral and Cremation Center
1112 Military Trail
Jupiter, FL 33458
(561) 746-5124
Kevin T. Washington Obituary
Washington, Kevin T.
Kevin T. Washington, 71, of Palm Beach Gardens, passed away on January 19, 2020. He is the husband of Karen Washington.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 1:00PM to 4:00PM at Aycock-Riverside Funeral and Cremation Center, 1112 Military Trail, Jupiter, FL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 11:00AM at St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church, 10970 Jack Nicklaus Dr, North Palm Beach, FL.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020
