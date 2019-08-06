|
|
Collier, Kirk J.
Kirk J. Collier, 30 years old passed away on July 19, 2019. Born in Jupiter, FL, Employed at Publix Grocery for fourteen years, and then B&H Shutters. He enjoyed sports and Rugby. Traveling to Clinton, IA to be will all his cousins every year since birth, who loved him very much.
Kirk is survived by his loving parents Jim, and Kathy Collier; sister Carrie Collier (fiancé Dan Harden); aunt Leslie (Al) Zavaletta, cousin Amy (Gary) Kowalski; second cousins Emily and Andrew; aunt Joyce Hart; and uncle Tom (Pat) Mulholland; two loveable doggies Shotta, and Bronson. As well as many cousins and friends.
Kirk is preceded in death by grandparents Lester and Betty Collier, Wayne and Agatha Clark; aunts Deanna Mulholland, Mary Kay English, and uncles Dennis Clark, Duane Hart, and Kirk Kennedy.
Celebration of Life was held August 3, 2019 at Aycock-Riverside Funeral Home, Jupiter, FL.
He had a heart of gold, and will be deeply missed.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019