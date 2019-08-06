The Palm Beach Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Aycock-Riverside Funeral and Cremation Center
1112 Military Trail
Jupiter, FL 33458
(561) 746-5124
Resources
More Obituaries for Kirk Collier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kirk J. Collier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kirk J. Collier Obituary
Collier, Kirk J.
Kirk J. Collier, 30 years old passed away on July 19, 2019. Born in Jupiter, FL, Employed at Publix Grocery for fourteen years, and then B&H Shutters. He enjoyed sports and Rugby. Traveling to Clinton, IA to be will all his cousins every year since birth, who loved him very much.
Kirk is survived by his loving parents Jim, and Kathy Collier; sister Carrie Collier (fiancé Dan Harden); aunt Leslie (Al) Zavaletta, cousin Amy (Gary) Kowalski; second cousins Emily and Andrew; aunt Joyce Hart; and uncle Tom (Pat) Mulholland; two loveable doggies Shotta, and Bronson. As well as many cousins and friends.
Kirk is preceded in death by grandparents Lester and Betty Collier, Wayne and Agatha Clark; aunts Deanna Mulholland, Mary Kay English, and uncles Dennis Clark, Duane Hart, and Kirk Kennedy.
Celebration of Life was held August 3, 2019 at Aycock-Riverside Funeral Home, Jupiter, FL.
He had a heart of gold, and will be deeply missed.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kirk's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Aycock-Riverside Funeral and Cremation Center
Download Now