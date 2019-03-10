Home

Lorne and Sons Funeral Home - Delray Beach
745 NE 6th Ave.
Delray Beach, FL 33483
(561) 276-4161
Kirt BARDING
Kirt Jason BARDING

Kirt Jason BARDING Obituary
BARDING, Kirt Jason Kirt Jason Barding, 45, of Boca Raton, FL passed away on February 28, 2019. Kirt is survived by his loving parents Dorothy and Jerry, his brother Kent and his wife Lin and their son Justin, his beloved and cherished daughters, Zoe and Lily, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Kirt loved surfing, scuba diving, snowboarding and all outdoor activities. Please visit www.LorneandSons.com to sign the online register book and share condolences.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 10, 2019
